Controversy Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Hospital Over Viral Video

A viral video shows a 70-year-old man, Uddhav Singh Joshi, being dragged at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh after a dispute with a doctor. Joshi alleges he was assaulted after waiting in line, while hospital authorities claim he jumped the queue. The incident has sparked debate online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:45 IST
Controversy Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Hospital Over Viral Video
A shocking incident has unfolded at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, drawing attention due to a viral video making rounds on social media. The video depicts a septuagenarian, reportedly 70-year-old Uddhav Singh Joshi, being unceremoniously dragged by two men within the hospital premises.

The altercation reportedly began when Joshi, after waiting in a queue, was allegedly slapped and kicked by a doctor named Rajesh Mishra. Joshi claims the violence occurred when his turn came after a prolonged wait for his wife's medical appointment. Speaking to reporters, he recounted the distressing encounter.

However, hospital authorities, including civil surgeon GL Ahirwar, provide a different narrative. They allege that Joshi attempted to jump the queue in an overcrowded waiting area, which led to the dispute. The conflicting accounts have sparked a heated debate and drawn significant social media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

