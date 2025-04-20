Controversy Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Hospital Over Viral Video

A shocking incident has unfolded at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, drawing attention due to a viral video making rounds on social media. The video depicts a septuagenarian, reportedly 70-year-old Uddhav Singh Joshi, being unceremoniously dragged by two men within the hospital premises.

The altercation reportedly began when Joshi, after waiting in a queue, was allegedly slapped and kicked by a doctor named Rajesh Mishra. Joshi claims the violence occurred when his turn came after a prolonged wait for his wife's medical appointment. Speaking to reporters, he recounted the distressing encounter.

However, hospital authorities, including civil surgeon GL Ahirwar, provide a different narrative. They allege that Joshi attempted to jump the queue in an overcrowded waiting area, which led to the dispute. The conflicting accounts have sparked a heated debate and drawn significant social media attention.

