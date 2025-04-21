Harmony for Hearts: Genesis Foundation's Rhythm and Blues Festival

The Genesis Foundation announced on Monday that it has successfully supported more than 5,000 underprivileged children diagnosed with congenital heart defects, boasting a 98% success rate in critical interventions.

The announcement followed the conclusion of the 'Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival 2025,' a major platform for raising awareness and funds for congenital heart defects (CHD) treatment.

Held annually in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, the festival successfully channels resources for children suffering from CHD, uniting music enthusiasts, families, and philanthropists in a singular mission to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)