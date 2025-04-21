Left Menu

Harmony for Hearts: Genesis Foundation's Rhythm and Blues Festival

Genesis Foundation has supported over 5,000 children with congenital heart defects through its Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival, achieving a 98% success rate. This annual music event raises awareness and funds for CHD treatment, uniting enthusiasts and providing financial aid for underprivileged families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:38 IST
Harmony for Hearts: Genesis Foundation's Rhythm and Blues Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Genesis Foundation announced on Monday that it has successfully supported more than 5,000 underprivileged children diagnosed with congenital heart defects, boasting a 98% success rate in critical interventions.

The announcement followed the conclusion of the 'Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival 2025,' a major platform for raising awareness and funds for congenital heart defects (CHD) treatment.

Held annually in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, the festival successfully channels resources for children suffering from CHD, uniting music enthusiasts, families, and philanthropists in a singular mission to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025