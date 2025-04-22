Kenya Suspends Kidney Transplants at Mediheal Amid Ethical Violation Probe

In a decisive move aimed at safeguarding public health and restoring confidence in the healthcare system, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, has ordered the immediate suspension of all kidney transplant procedures conducted at Mediheal Group of Hospitals. This decision follows grave allegations of unethical practices and malpractice at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, which came to light in a Ministry of Health press statement released on April 15, 2025.

Speaking at a press conference at Afya House on Monday, Hon. Duale underscored the Ministry's unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of medical services in Kenya. He highlighted the severity of the allegations and the need to act swiftly in the interest of patient safety and ethical compliance.

Establishment of Independent Audit Committee

To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, Hon. Duale announced the formation of an Independent Expert Committee. This body will conduct a full audit of kidney transplant services across all Mediheal hospitals, covering a five-year period. The audit will assess critical areas including governance structures, clinical protocols, ethical compliance, and patient safety measures.

The committee is expected to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report within 90 days. The Ministry has promised full transparency and accountability throughout the process, with findings set to inform possible legal and administrative actions against those found culpable.

Leadership Changes to Support Integrity of Investigation

To eliminate any potential conflict of interest and reinforce the independence of the probe, the Cabinet Secretary also announced the immediate suspension of two senior officials:

Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi , Acting Head of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS)

Dr. Everlyne Chege, the technical chair of the Ministry’s prior multidisciplinary inquiry in December 2023

Hon. Duale emphasized that these suspensions were not indicative of guilt but were essential to ensure objectivity. In the interim, Dr. Martin Sirengo, Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services, has been appointed to oversee operations at KBTTS.

Crackdown on Foreign Medical Licensing

In a further measure to tighten oversight and align Kenya’s medical standards with international best practices, Hon. Duale directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to:

Immediately halt the licensing of foreign medical practitioners , except those from East African Community (EAC) member states.

Conduct a full audit of all currently licensed foreign doctors, with a report due to the CS’s office within 90 days.

This intervention seeks to ensure that only qualified and ethically sound practitioners operate within Kenya’s borders, especially in sensitive fields like organ transplantation.

Alternative Facilities for Kidney Transplant Patients

To ensure continuity of care, the Ministry of Health has issued a directive guiding all current and prospective kidney transplant patients previously under Mediheal’s care to seek services at the following licensed facilities:

Kenyatta National Hospital

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Aga Khan University Hospital

M.P. Shah Hospital

Nairobi Hospital

St. Luke’s Hospital – Eldoret

Nairobi West Hospital

Mater Hospital

These institutions have been confirmed to meet the necessary clinical and ethical standards required for such complex medical procedures.

Commitment to Public Confidence and Healthcare Reform

In his closing remarks, Hon. Duale reaffirmed the government’s duty to protect the rights, safety, and dignity of every Kenyan patient. He reiterated that these interventions—though disruptive—are vital for cleansing the healthcare sector of malpractice and restoring the public’s trust.

“We are not merely reacting to a crisis,” he said. “We are taking proactive steps to ensure that our healthcare institutions operate with the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and humanity.”

Joining Hon. Duale at the press briefing were Principal Secretaries Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards) and Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services), along with the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth. All reiterated the Ministry's resolve to deliver a transparent and just resolution to the crisis, with the well-being of Kenyan citizens as the top priority.