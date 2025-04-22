Left Menu

Alarming Trends: Fitness Gaps in Indian School Children Revealed

The 13th Annual Health Survey highlights fitness disparities among Indian school children, with government school attendees showing better fitness than their private counterparts in some areas. The survey emphasizes the importance of physical education in addressing these gaps, with recommendations for balancing academics with sports in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 13th Annual Health Survey has unveiled concerning trends in the fitness levels of school children across India. Conducted by Sportz Village, the study assessed 1,16,650 children aged 7 to 17, shedding light on the urgent need for structured physical education in schools.

According to the survey, children from government schools generally outperformed their private school counterparts in parameters like BMI, lower body strength, and flexibility. The regional analysis showed that the East Region has a notably strong performance, while the North Region struggled with the lowest scores in several fitness indicators.

Sportz Village co-founders Saumil Majmudar and Parminder Gill stress the need for balancing academics with sports and call for policy support to enhance sports programs in schools. Ensuring access to high-quality sports education can significantly improve children's health and academic performance, fostering integration and gender equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

