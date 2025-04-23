Andhra Pradesh Strengthens AIDS Control with New Council Formation

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a significant step towards AIDS control by establishing an 18-member council spearheaded by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. This council aims to bolster institutional mechanisms for effectively managing HIV/AIDS in the region.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given the nod to the Health Ministry's proposal for the council, which is designed to streamline policy coordination, strengthen monitoring, and ensure the successful execution of AIDS control initiatives, according to an official communication released on Wednesday.

The council's strategic objectives include enhancing community involvement and enrolling People Living with HIV (PLHIV), Most At-Risk Populations (MARPs), and Children Affected by AIDS (CABA) into social protection schemes, stated Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. The multi-departmental collaboration of the council aims to oversee resource mobilization and enforce preventive protocols across Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)