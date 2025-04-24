Left Menu

Unveiling the Silent Threat: Tackling Fatty Liver Disease in India

Fatty Liver is becoming a major public health issue in India, often progressing asymptomatically. MASLD is linked to metabolic issues like obesity and diabetes. GoodFlip by TatvaCare offers a proactive approach with health insights to manage MASLD. The five-pillar strategy focuses on personalised care and advanced diagnostics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:56 IST
In Bengaluru, India, a silent yet severe health issue is raising alarms—Fatty Liver Disease. Affecting millions, this condition often goes unnoticed until it leads to serious liver complications. Known medically as Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), it is closely linked with metabolic conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes, revealing no clear symptoms in its early stages.

TatvaCare's solution, GoodFlip, empowers individuals by providing in-depth insights into their metabolic health, fostering informed lifestyle changes. Mr. Manoj Balaji, CEO of TatvaCare, acknowledges MASLD's significant impact, promoting the importance of proactive health management.

GoodFlip's approach comprises five pillars: Doctor-led programs, advanced diagnostics, personalised health coaching, smart health devices, and plant-based supplements. The platform aims to revolutionize metabolic wellness and reduce medical expenses, serving people with conditions like fatty liver, diabetes, and obesity.

