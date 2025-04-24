Strike at JNMC: Doctors Demand Security after AMU Campus Violence

A tense standoff erupted at Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Hospital as doctors downed their tools following an altercation between student groups.

Tuesday night saw a minor disagreement over seating at AMU's annual horse show explode into violence, culminating in gunfire at the hospital's emergency unit. The resulting chaos forced the hospital to turn away patients, straining an already overburdened healthcare system.

Amid ongoing negotiations, doctors demand improved security and stern actions against those involved in the violence, calling for long-term solutions to recurring safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)