Strike at JNMC: Doctors Demand Security after AMU Campus Violence

Doctors at Aligarh's JNMC Hospital initiated a strike following violent confrontations stemming from a student dispute at AMU. The altercation escalated into a shooting incident within the hospital, leading to disrupted emergency services and impacting patient care. Doctors call for enhanced security and accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:14 IST
Strike at JNMC: Doctors Demand Security after AMU Campus Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tense standoff erupted at Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Hospital as doctors downed their tools following an altercation between student groups.

Tuesday night saw a minor disagreement over seating at AMU's annual horse show explode into violence, culminating in gunfire at the hospital's emergency unit. The resulting chaos forced the hospital to turn away patients, straining an already overburdened healthcare system.

Amid ongoing negotiations, doctors demand improved security and stern actions against those involved in the violence, calling for long-term solutions to recurring safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

