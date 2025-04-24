Left Menu

Shaan Champions Men's Health Awareness Post-Cancer Scare

Playback singer Shaan shares his personal encounter with a prostate cancer scare, urging men to prioritize health screenings. At the launch of the MenCan initiative, he emphasised breaking taboos surrounding men's cancers. Shaan takes on the role of brand ambassador to promote awareness and early testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:16 IST
Playback singer Shaan revealed a personal experience of a prostate cancer scare, urging men to prioritize their health through regular screenings. His candid disclosure came during the launch of 'MenCan', a new initiative by the Tata Memorial Centre's Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group aimed at promoting awareness of men's cancer.

Shaan, renowned for hits like ''Tanha Dil'' and ''Chand Sifarish'', disclosed that a routine check-up dispelled his 2020 cancer fears. He is now the brand ambassador for MenCan, dedicated to combating the stigma associated with prostate, penile, and testicular cancers.

Through MenCan, Shaan hopes to break societal taboos and encourage open dialogue about men's health. He emphasized the importance of addressing health issues early and urged men to overcome fears related to medical check-ups. Shaan's new role seeks to highlight the critical need for awareness and proactive health management.

