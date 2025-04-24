Left Menu

America's Measles Comeback: A Public Health Crisis Looming?

Research warns of a resurgence of measles in the U.S. due to declining vaccination rates. With potential scenarios showing up to 51.2 million cases over 25 years, health experts stress the importance of maintaining immunization levels to prevent measles and other diseases from becoming endemic again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers have issued a stark warning about the possible resurgence of measles in the United States, citing the country's declining vaccination rates. The disease, eradicated in the U.S. since 2000, could see a dramatic return, with projections showing up to 851,300 cases in the next 25 years if current rates persist.

The study, published in JAMA, highlights the risks if vaccination rates for the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine fall further, potentially leading to millions of cases. Notably, experts point to misinformation about vaccine safety as a significant factor in the decline, recalled Dr. Nathan Lo of Stanford Medical School.

Dr. Mujeeb Basit emphasizes the crucial need for increased awareness about vaccination trends. He issues a sobering reminder: a mere five percent drop in vaccination could spark tens of thousands of cases, fueling a dire public health issue. The call for action is clear—immunization efforts must be reinforced to avert a health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

