Healthcare Accountability: Ensuring No Patient is Denied Treatment

The death of Tanisha Bhise, denied admission by a hospital for lack of funds, prompts Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to scrutinize healthcare inadequacies. Plans include a 'no denial policy' for emergencies, stricter hospital regulations, a healthcare response tracker, and dedicated emergency assistance helplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:40 IST
Ajit Pawar
The tragic death of Tanisha Bhise, who was denied admission to a hospital due to financial constraints, has drawn attention to the gaps and insensitivity within the public healthcare system, according to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking at a state health event, Pawar emphasized the need for robust emergency services, proposing a 'no denial policy' and a healthcare response tracker to ensure no patient is refused urgent care. The state plans to enforce stricter rules on private hospitals and implement emergency assistance helplines.

Pawar also assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and pledged that those responsible will face stringent action. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare services, stressing it is both a societal responsibility and a professional duty.

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

