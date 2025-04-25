Wedding Feast Turns Sour: Food Poisoning Strikes in Korba

In Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a joyous wedding celebration took a distressing turn as 51 people, including 37 children, suffered from food poisoning after the event's meal. The incident was reported by police on Friday.

All affected individuals were promptly admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Korba, where their health conditions were stabilized, according to an official statement. The wedding took place on Thursday night at Pahripara village under the jurisdiction of Urga police station.

The aftermath saw guests experiencing symptoms like vomiting and loose motions, resulting in immediate medical attention for 14 girls, 23 boys, 11 women, and three men. Hospital superintendent Dr. Gopal Kanwar confirmed that everyone's condition is now normal. Meanwhile, authorities are conducting investigations to uncover the food poisoning's cause.

