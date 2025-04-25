Kauvery Hospital Tennur: Triumph in National Quality Excellence

Kauvery Hospital in Tennur, a respected establishment in Trichy, has been awarded the Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award. The award, announced at a ceremony in Mumbai, highlights the hospital's unwavering dedication to superior patient care and continuous innovation, setting standards comparable to global benchmarks.

This accolade is a landmark achievement not only for Kauvery Hospital but also for the broader healthcare sector in Tier 2 cities, showcasing that medical excellence can flourish outside metropolitan hubs. The IMC RBNQA is a coveted recognition for organizations committed to operational excellence in line with world standards.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, expressed that the award symbolizes their foundational commitment to transforming patient care metrics. He noted the hospital's achievements in enhancing clinical outcomes, implementing standardized procedures, and reinforcing patient feedback mechanisms, which contribute to improved communication, fewer medical errors, and a more compassionate healthcare environment.

