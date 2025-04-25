Left Menu

India Boosts Nepal's Healthcare with Lifesaving Vaccine Donation

India has delivered crucial vaccines for Sickle Cell and Thalassemia to Nepal, strengthening their healthcare collaboration. The donation, valued at USD 2 million, includes vaccines for various diseases, marking a significant support effort for Nepal's healthcare system amid these challenging blood disorders.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:10 IST
India has made a significant move in healthcare diplomacy, delivering crucial Sickle Cell and Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed on Friday.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the first consignment to Minister Pradip Paudel, marking a donation from India worth USD 2 million to combat these inherited blood disorders in Nepal.

The effort underscores a strong partnership as both nations work towards a healthier future, emphasizing India's commitment to supporting Nepal in various sectors, with a continuing focus on healthcare collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

