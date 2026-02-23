Left Menu

Empowering the Tech Workforce: Microsoft's Vision for AI and Human Collaboration

Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, explains how AI should enhance, not replace, software engineers. He argues AI can take over repetitive tasks, freeing developers for more complex work like design and testing. Smith stresses AI should drive economic growth and improve job quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:54 IST
Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft Corporation, has emphasized that artificial intelligence should augment the skills of IT professionals and software engineers, rather than replace them. Addressing concerns about AI-induced job losses in the tech sector during an interview with PTI, Smith stressed AI's role in enhancing human capabilities.

Smith stated that AI could automate monotonous coding tasks, allowing developers to devote more time to complex aspects like design and testing. This shift, he suggested, could make tech jobs more engaging and rewarding, potentially increasing the demand for skilled labor and boosting salaries. Microsoft's goal is to create technology that aids in human advancement, not machines that surpass human intelligence.

Smith highlighted the importance of setting clear objectives for AI innovations, suggesting they should enhance productivity and generate higher-quality employment. He also discussed AI's capabilities in improving language translation and communication, citing conversations with Indian officials about AI bridging linguistic divides. Ultimately, Smith advocated for a collaborative future where AI and humans work together to achieve technological advancements.

