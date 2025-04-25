Diplomatic Tensions Threaten Life-Saving Treatment for Pakistani Children

A Pakistani father's plea for his children's life-saving heart treatment in India has highlighted the human impact of recent political tensions between the two countries. The family is stranded amid the cancellation of SAARC visa privileges following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The father, whose children need heart surgeries, is among several families affected by newly imposed travel restrictions. Meanwhile, dozens of Indian citizens have begun returning from Pakistan, with similar movements from India.

Both governments have tightened visa protocols, impacting cross-border medical treatments. As a response, Pakistani nationals were given limited time to return home, and vice versa. This illustrates the broader ramifications of diplomatic conflicts on ordinary citizens.

