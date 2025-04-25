Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Threaten Life-Saving Treatment for Pakistani Children

Amid escalating Indo-Pakistani tensions, a Pakistani father pleads for his children's heart surgeries in India to continue. The revocation of SAARC visa privileges followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, impacting families and complicating cross-border medical treatments. Over 100 Indian and Pakistani citizens are now forced to return home.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:54 IST
A Pakistani father's plea for his children's life-saving heart treatment in India has highlighted the human impact of recent political tensions between the two countries. The family is stranded amid the cancellation of SAARC visa privileges following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The father, whose children need heart surgeries, is among several families affected by newly imposed travel restrictions. Meanwhile, dozens of Indian citizens have begun returning from Pakistan, with similar movements from India.

Both governments have tightened visa protocols, impacting cross-border medical treatments. As a response, Pakistani nationals were given limited time to return home, and vice versa. This illustrates the broader ramifications of diplomatic conflicts on ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

