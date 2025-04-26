Global Excellence Hub: India's Ganga Hospital Leads Surgical Training

In a significant development for surgical education, Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore has inked an MoU with Johnson & Johnson MedTech, designating the facility as a Global Centre of Excellence in Trauma and Sports Medicine Surgeries.

This initiative aims to position the hospital as a pivotal training hub for orthopaedic surgeons across the Asia Pacific, offering immersive experiences in advanced surgical methods.

Highlighting a new era in surgical training, this collaboration marks a shift in global educational flows, attracting specialists from various countries to India, thereby elevating the nation's status in orthopaedic education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)