Global Excellence Hub: India's Ganga Hospital Leads Surgical Training

Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, and Johnson & Johnson MedTech signed an MoU to establish a Global Centre of Excellence in Trauma and Sports Medicine. This partnership will serve as a training hub for orthopaedic surgeons across Asia Pacific, marking India as a leader in surgical education and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for surgical education, Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore has inked an MoU with Johnson & Johnson MedTech, designating the facility as a Global Centre of Excellence in Trauma and Sports Medicine Surgeries.

This initiative aims to position the hospital as a pivotal training hub for orthopaedic surgeons across the Asia Pacific, offering immersive experiences in advanced surgical methods.

Highlighting a new era in surgical training, this collaboration marks a shift in global educational flows, attracting specialists from various countries to India, thereby elevating the nation's status in orthopaedic education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

