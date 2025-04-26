Left Menu

Indian Army's Eyecare Breakthrough: 3D Microscope Revolutionizes Glaucoma Surgery

The Indian Army's Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi achieves a milestone with a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using a 3D microscope. This advanced technology offers numerous benefits, including reduced surgical time and complications, showcasing the army's dedication to top-tier medical services.

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Army has introduced a revolutionary development in ocular care at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi. The facility has successfully performed a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery with the aid of a state-of-the-art 3D microscope, marking a first for the armed forces.

The three-dimensional visualisation system provides surgeons with enhanced vision, helping in the treatment of various eye conditions such as squint, cataract, and retinal issues. The innovative technology utilises special 3D polarisation glasses and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display, offering significant improvements over conventional methods.

Benefits of this system include reduced surgical time and complications, decreased power usage, reduced photo-toxicity, and higher satisfaction scores among medical staff. This initiative symbolizes the Indian Army's commitment to providing exceptional medical services to its clientele, ensuring access to the latest advancements in medical technology.

