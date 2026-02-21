Left Menu

Visionary Frontier: Eye Care Revolution in Kaho Village

The Arunachal Academy of Ophthalmology has adopted Kaho village, near the Indo-Tibet border, to provide free eye care services. This initiative, in collaboration with NPCBVI, aims to eliminate preventable blindness in this remote region through regular screenings, treatments, and awareness drives.

Updated: 21-02-2026 23:27 IST
In a significant move to improve healthcare access, the Arunachal Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), alongside the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), has adopted Kaho village in Arunachal Pradesh to deliver free eye care services.

Kaho, a hamlet by the Lohit River near the Indo-Tibet border, is India's easternmost village. Despite its strategic importance, accessing healthcare remains challenging due to its remote location and limited infrastructure. The programme aims to address conditions like cataracts and refractive errors and will include regular eye camps and awareness drives.

Local leaders have welcomed the initiative, which aligns with national health objectives and promises to improve the community's quality of life. The AAO plans regular interventions, making Kaho a model for other remote villages under the Vibrant Villages initiative.

