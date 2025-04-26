Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: From Curative to Holistic Approaches

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda emphasized the transformation in healthcare policy since 2017, shifting from siloed curative measures to a holistic approach. The policy now integrates preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative aspects, focusing on universal primary health care. Symbiosis Arogyadham exemplifies this initiative, providing free, comprehensive services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:53 IST
On Saturday, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda highlighted a significant shift in healthcare policy since 2017. Previously, the focus was primarily on curative aspects, operating in silos, he noted at the opening of a nephrology and urology center at Symbiosis University Hospital.

Since 2017, the government has implemented a more inclusive and holistic healthcare policy. This approach encompasses not just curative measures but also preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative aspects, said Nadda.

The policy aims to deliver universal and free primary healthcare through initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, targeting the establishment of 1.75 lakh centers. Symbiosis Arogyadham serves as a model for these facilities, offering cost-free state-of-the-art services.

Latest News

