India's Bold Steps in Cancer Fight: New Technologies and Infrastructure Boost

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has highlighted the Indian government's commitment to prioritizing cancer treatment, as evidenced by the allocation of Rs 3000 crore over the past eight years for advanced care.

Inaugurating the Truebeam facility at the State Cancer Institute, Nadda detailed extensive screening programs that have already identified thousands of cancer cases, emphasizing proactive strategies in combating the disease.

Nadda also noted the government's focus on infrastructure, with 20 State Cancer Institutes established, and new nursing and medical colleges planned, signaling a comprehensive approach to improving healthcare access and quality.

