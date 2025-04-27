Left Menu

India's Bold Steps in Cancer Fight: New Technologies and Infrastructure Boost

Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasizes cancer as a top priority for policymakers, with Rs 3000 crore allocated over eight years for advanced treatment. New technologies like the Truebeam facility are inaugurated, and extensive screening programs are in place to detect cancer early, aiming to improve patient lives and access to treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:15 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has highlighted the Indian government's commitment to prioritizing cancer treatment, as evidenced by the allocation of Rs 3000 crore over the past eight years for advanced care.

Inaugurating the Truebeam facility at the State Cancer Institute, Nadda detailed extensive screening programs that have already identified thousands of cancer cases, emphasizing proactive strategies in combating the disease.

Nadda also noted the government's focus on infrastructure, with 20 State Cancer Institutes established, and new nursing and medical colleges planned, signaling a comprehensive approach to improving healthcare access and quality.

