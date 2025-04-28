Aayush Wellness's Health ATM Initiative: Revolutionizing Preventive Healthcare in India

Aayush Wellness announced a significant investment of Rs 25 crore to expand its preventive healthcare services using smart health kiosks.

Launching its first center in Virar, Mumbai, the company aims to provide quick diagnostic tests and maintain digital health records, enhancing proactive healthcare accessibility.

Managing Director Naveena Kumar emphasized the unique Cloud Clinic model targeting rural and semi-urban India, offering affordable, quality care and promoting health empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)