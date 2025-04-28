Left Menu

Aayush Wellness's Health ATM Initiative: Revolutionizing Preventive Healthcare in India

Aayush Wellness plans to invest Rs 25 crore to enhance preventive healthcare with smart health kiosks. Their first center in Virar, Mumbai, offers quick diagnostics, digital records, and telemedicine. This initiative targets underprivileged areas to provide affordable care, promoting early health issue detection and empowerment.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:17 IST
  • India

Aayush Wellness announced a significant investment of Rs 25 crore to expand its preventive healthcare services using smart health kiosks.

Launching its first center in Virar, Mumbai, the company aims to provide quick diagnostic tests and maintain digital health records, enhancing proactive healthcare accessibility.

Managing Director Naveena Kumar emphasized the unique Cloud Clinic model targeting rural and semi-urban India, offering affordable, quality care and promoting health empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

