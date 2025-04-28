Tragic End for ECMO Patient from Pakistan

A 23-year-old patient from Pakistan, admitted to a corporate hospital here, has passed away after being on ECMO support for 70 days. The hospital announced this somber update on Monday.

The patient had been receiving treatment since February 12 for severe respiratory failure attributed to interstitial lung disease.

MGM Healthcare revealed that despite the tireless efforts of its medical staff, the patient succumbed to his illness on the evening of April 25. After handing over the body to a relative who had been caring for him, it was transported to the airport, set to be flown back to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)