Delhi's 26-km Green Corridor: A Lifeline in Organ Transport

The Delhi Traffic Police showcased remarkable efficiency by creating a 26-km green corridor for the urgent transport of an intestine from a northwest Delhi hospital to the airport.

Responding to a request from Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, this special route was designated to expedite the organ's transfer to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Covered in just 30 minutes, the operation's success hinged on meticulous coordination between the traffic control room and several traffic circles, ensuring emergency medical transportation purposes were met promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)