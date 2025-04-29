Left Menu

Delhi's 26-km Green Corridor: A Lifeline in Organ Transport

The Delhi Traffic Police established a 26-km green corridor to facilitate the swift transport of an intestine for transplant from a hospital to the airport. The route ensured minimal delay, covering the distance in just 30 minutes, showcasing efficient coordination among various traffic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police showcased remarkable efficiency by creating a 26-km green corridor for the urgent transport of an intestine from a northwest Delhi hospital to the airport.

Responding to a request from Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, this special route was designated to expedite the organ's transfer to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Covered in just 30 minutes, the operation's success hinged on meticulous coordination between the traffic control room and several traffic circles, ensuring emergency medical transportation purposes were met promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

