CDC Shuts Down Workshop on Bird Flu Prevention

The National Academy of Sciences has called off a workshop focused on preventing human infections from bird flu, as per directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This decision was confirmed through an email to a presenter, which has been reviewed by Reuters.

The cancellation follows the infection of 70 people, mostly farmworkers, over the last year due to the aggressive spread of bird flu among cattle and poultry. Earlier alerts from experts, including CDC officials, had highlighted the potential evolution of the virus, which might increase risks to humans. However, requests for comment from the Department of Health and Human Services remain unanswered.

Scheduled for June 26-27, the workshop intended to focus on best practices for using personal protective equipment (PPE) among at-risk groups like farmworkers and veterinarians. Jenna Gibbs, from Ag Health & Safety Alliance, reported sudden cancellation of the event following a contract termination from the CDC. The workshop's cancellation has left gaps in training crucial for farmworker safety, as past outbreaks have shown suboptimal PPE use contributing to increased infection rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)