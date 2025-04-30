Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Kolkata Hotel Fire Claims 14 Lives

A tragic fire in a six-storey hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar neighborhood claimed at least 14 lives, including two children. The Rituraj Hotel was engulfed in flames, leading to asphyxiation as the suspected main cause of death. Authorities are investigating the incident, questioning fire safety measures.

A devastating fire broke out late Tuesday at a six-storey hotel in Kolkata, leaving at least 14 dead, including two children. The incident unfolded at the Rituraj Hotel, located in the congested Burrabazar neighborhood, sweeping through the building and catching many occupants unawares.

The blaze erupted around 8:15 p.m. local time and originated in a room near the kitchen on the hotel's first floor. With the entire building engulfed in flames and smoke, rescue operations were fraught with challenges as most of the hotel's 45 rooms were occupied.

Authorities suspect asphyxiation as the primary cause of death, with victims found on the staircase. A forensic team is investigating the site to determine the fire's cause and assess why the hotel's fire safety system failed. Rescuers, aided by hydraulic ladders, managed to save many guests, though one tragically died after jumping off the roof in panic.

