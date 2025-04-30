Apollo Diagnostics Revolutionizes Patient Care with Cutting-Edge Digi-Smart Lab

Apollo Diagnostics, part of the esteemed Apollo Hospitals Group, officially unveiled its state-of-the-art Digi-Smart Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) on Wednesday. Set to transform diagnostic timelines, the fully automated CRL is equipped to deliver exceptional patient care through groundbreaking technology.

The facility, sprawling 45,000 square feet, aims to reduce laboratory sample turnaround time by a remarkable 60%. This reduction is achieved through error-free operations and swift processing, according to a statement released by Apollo Hospitals Group.

The laboratory seamlessly integrates five primary disciplines—Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Serology, Haematology, and Hemostasis—into one cohesive system. Advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, bespoke algorithms, and machine learning technologies create an optimal, error-free environment, significantly enhancing clinical outcomes.

