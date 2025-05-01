Left Menu

A Universal Approach: US Invests in Groundbreaking Vaccine Technology

The United States is channeling $500 million into creating universal vaccines capable of targeting multiple virus strains. This initiative, called 'Generation Gold Standard', signals a shift from COVID-19 to broader virus studies. It includes research on universal flu and coronavirus vaccines. Key skepticism comes from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A Universal Approach: US Invests in Groundbreaking Vaccine Technology
The United States is committing $500 million to an ambitious vaccine project aiming to develop universal vaccines that can combat multiple virus strains, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday based on emails.

Dubbed 'Generation Gold Standard', the initiative is spearheaded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and focuses on broader viral studies rather than solely COVID-19. The project involves the creation of vaccines using chemically inactivated whole viruses, reminiscent of older flu vaccine methods. Significant emphasis is also placed on researching universal flu and coronavirus vaccines.

However, there is a note of skepticism. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine critic, insists that all new vaccines undergo placebo testing. Kennedy, once an environmental attorney, established the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense, which has initiated legal challenges regarding conventional vaccinations.

