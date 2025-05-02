India's Battle with Extreme Temperatures: Urgent Action Required

A recent study has uncovered a staggering toll of over 35,000 lives lost in India due to extreme temperatures from 2001 to 2019. The research highlights an upward trend in fatalities linked to both severe heat and cold exposures.

Pradeep Guin, the lead author from O P Jindal Global University, emphasized the urgency of implementing measures to reduce the health impacts of extreme weather, especially with an imminent heatwave forecasted for the country. "There is no time to be lost in raising awareness," Guin stated.

The study shines a light on the disproportionate effect on working-age men and identifies states like Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as highly vulnerable. It urges the adoption of heat and cold action plans to safeguard populations at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)