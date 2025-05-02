Alembic Receives FDA Approval for Heart Attack Prevention Medication

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced a major milestone, securing approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market a generic heart attack and stroke prevention medication.

The company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ticagrelor Tablets in 90 mg has received final approval, while a tentative nod was given for the 60 mg dose. This generic medication is considered therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals' Brilinta Tablets.

Designed to reduce cardiovascular risks, Ticagrelor Tablets promise a significant market impact. Market estimates by IQVIA value the 90 mg tablet market at USD 1,062 million and the 60 mg counterpart at USD 242 million by March 2025. Despite this positive news, Alembic shares saw a slight dip, trading at Rs 876.10 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)