Left Menu

Alembic Receives FDA Approval for Heart Attack Prevention Medication

Alembic Pharmaceuticals secured USFDA approval to market generic Ticagrelor Tablets for heart attack and stroke prevention, with 90 mg tablets matching AstraZeneca's Brilinta. Estimated market size reaches USD 1,062 million for 90 mg and USD 242 million for 60 mg by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:55 IST
Alembic Receives FDA Approval for Heart Attack Prevention Medication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced a major milestone, securing approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market a generic heart attack and stroke prevention medication.

The company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ticagrelor Tablets in 90 mg has received final approval, while a tentative nod was given for the 60 mg dose. This generic medication is considered therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals' Brilinta Tablets.

Designed to reduce cardiovascular risks, Ticagrelor Tablets promise a significant market impact. Market estimates by IQVIA value the 90 mg tablet market at USD 1,062 million and the 60 mg counterpart at USD 242 million by March 2025. Despite this positive news, Alembic shares saw a slight dip, trading at Rs 876.10 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025