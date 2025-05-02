Alembic Receives FDA Approval for Heart Attack Prevention Medication
Alembic Pharmaceuticals secured USFDA approval to market generic Ticagrelor Tablets for heart attack and stroke prevention, with 90 mg tablets matching AstraZeneca's Brilinta. Estimated market size reaches USD 1,062 million for 90 mg and USD 242 million for 60 mg by March 2025.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced a major milestone, securing approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market a generic heart attack and stroke prevention medication.
The company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ticagrelor Tablets in 90 mg has received final approval, while a tentative nod was given for the 60 mg dose. This generic medication is considered therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals' Brilinta Tablets.
Designed to reduce cardiovascular risks, Ticagrelor Tablets promise a significant market impact. Market estimates by IQVIA value the 90 mg tablet market at USD 1,062 million and the 60 mg counterpart at USD 242 million by March 2025. Despite this positive news, Alembic shares saw a slight dip, trading at Rs 876.10 on BSE.
