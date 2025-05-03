Swift Medical Response: Goa's Expert Panel in Action After Temple Stampede
The Goa government has formed a committee of senior doctors to treat five critically injured victims of a temple stampede. Six were killed, and more than 70 injured during a festival in Shirgaon village. The panel ensures comprehensive care around-the-clock at the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The Goa government has swiftly responded to a tragic temple stampede by forming a specialized committee of senior doctors to care for the critically injured. This move comes after the devastating incident left six dead and over 70 injured in Shirgaon village.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the panel's formation following a strategic meeting involving senior health officials and department heads. The focus is on providing continuous, expert care at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the five most critically injured victims.
A green corridor was established to facilitate immediate medical attention without disrupting emergency operations at GMCH. The coordinated effort underscores the health department's commitment to rapid and effective crisis management.
