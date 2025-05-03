Kerala Hospital Smoke Incident Spurs Multi-Agency Investigation

A smoke incident at the government medical college hospital in Kerala prompted an urgent evacuation, raising concerns over patient safety. This follows reports of five deaths among those evacuated, leading to a debate about the potential linkage of these fatalities to the smoke incident.

Health Minister Veena George announced a comprehensive multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the smoke, which reportedly originated from an Uninterrupted Power Supply room. While Congress and BJP have implicated the smoke in the deaths, George maintains that the link is not yet established.

Police investigations are ongoing, and a forensic examination is in progress. The health minister affirmed the medical team's commitment to identifying the fatalities' causes through expert autopsies, aiming to restore normalcy in a few days.

