Revolutionizing Diagnosis: AIIMS-Delhi's Breakthrough in Detecting Ciliary Disorders

AIIMS-Delhi researchers have developed a transmission electron microscopy-based technique to diagnose Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD) and other ciliary disorders. This method enhances diagnostic accuracy by 70%, surpassing genome sequencing. It detects structural defects in motile cilia, offering insights for tailored therapies and improved patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:48 IST
Revolutionizing Diagnosis: AIIMS-Delhi's Breakthrough in Detecting Ciliary Disorders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant medical breakthrough, researchers at AIIMS-Delhi have unveiled a transformative method to diagnose Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD), a rare genetic disorder affecting the respiratory system.

The innovation, centered on transmission electron microscopy (TEM), is poised to enhance the understanding and detection of ciliary disorders.

Pioneered by Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav and Professor Kana Ram Jat, this technique identifies structural defects in motile cilia with unprecedented accuracy, diagnosing 135 out of 200 suspected cases. The methodology, published in 'Microscopy and Microanalysis,' holds promise for a range of genetic conditions, enabling faster, more accurate diagnostics, and paving the way for personalized treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

