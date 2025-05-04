Revolutionizing Diagnosis: AIIMS-Delhi's Breakthrough in Detecting Ciliary Disorders

In a significant medical breakthrough, researchers at AIIMS-Delhi have unveiled a transformative method to diagnose Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD), a rare genetic disorder affecting the respiratory system.

The innovation, centered on transmission electron microscopy (TEM), is poised to enhance the understanding and detection of ciliary disorders.

Pioneered by Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav and Professor Kana Ram Jat, this technique identifies structural defects in motile cilia with unprecedented accuracy, diagnosing 135 out of 200 suspected cases. The methodology, published in 'Microscopy and Microanalysis,' holds promise for a range of genetic conditions, enabling faster, more accurate diagnostics, and paving the way for personalized treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)