Goa's Health Initiative: Implementing 'Code Red' for Swift Emergency Response

In light of the tragic stampede that claimed six lives at a temple festival in Goa, the state health department is instituting a phase-wise rollout of the 'code red' emergency protocol in hospitals to facilitate rapid response to critical situations.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that the protocol, an internationally recognized emergency response system, will commence at Goa Medical College and Hospital, eventually reaching district hospitals and the Super Speciality Hospital. The initiative aims to employ multi-disciplinary medical teams immediately during crises, ensuring swift decision-making and patient care.

After assessing the condition of the injured victims at GMCH, Minister Rane expressed confidence in the protocol's effectiveness, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing all necessary support, including specialist consultations and backup systems, to aid the recovery of those affected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)