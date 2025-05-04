Left Menu

Goa's Health Initiative: Implementing 'Code Red' for Swift Emergency Response

In response to a deadly stampede during a temple festival, Goa's health department introduces the 'code red' emergency protocol in hospitals for faster emergency response. Initially implemented at Goa Medical College and Hospital, it will expand to other hospitals. This approach involves multi-disciplinary teams for prompt decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:08 IST
Goa's Health Initiative: Implementing 'Code Red' for Swift Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the tragic stampede that claimed six lives at a temple festival in Goa, the state health department is instituting a phase-wise rollout of the 'code red' emergency protocol in hospitals to facilitate rapid response to critical situations.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that the protocol, an internationally recognized emergency response system, will commence at Goa Medical College and Hospital, eventually reaching district hospitals and the Super Speciality Hospital. The initiative aims to employ multi-disciplinary medical teams immediately during crises, ensuring swift decision-making and patient care.

After assessing the condition of the injured victims at GMCH, Minister Rane expressed confidence in the protocol's effectiveness, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing all necessary support, including specialist consultations and backup systems, to aid the recovery of those affected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025