Expansion of Healthcare: ESIC's New Hospitals and Dispensaries in 10 States

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is gearing up for a substantial expansion of its healthcare infrastructure, with new hospitals and dispensaries planned across 10 states. The announcement was made after the 197th meeting of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation, chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

Among the key decisions made during the meeting was the approval of financial plans for the upcoming years, outlining projected expenditures and performance targets. Significant land acquisitions were also sanctioned for the development of new facilities, including hospitals in states such as Meghalaya and Maharashtra, indicating a robust strategy to bolster healthcare services.

ESIC's initiatives aim to increase its operational coverage and improve service delivery. Presently, the ESI Scheme covers 713 districts out of 779 across India, serving 3.84 crore insured persons, which includes over 83 lakh women, benefitting a total of 14.91 crore individuals.

