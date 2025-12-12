Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea for Karur Stampede Inquiry Modification

The Supreme Court denied Tamil Nadu's request to alter its order suspending an inquiry into the Karur stampede, emphasizing the need for a fair investigation. A CBI probe has been ordered, supervised by a three-member committee, in response to the national impact of the tragic incident.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's request to amend its decision suspending an independent inquiry into the tragic Karur stampede. Justices JK Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi emphasized the need for a fair and impartial investigation, as the incident has captured national attention.

The court's earlier directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe remains in place, overseen by a supervisory committee led by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi. Criticism was directed at Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for prematurely ordering a special investigation team without involving all parties.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the state, assured the bench that Tamil Nadu's internal commission would only focus on preventing future occurrences. The case's political undertones have raised concerns about media remarks by officials, potentially impairing public confidence in a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

