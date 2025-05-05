Smoke Scare at Government Medical College Hospital Raises Concerns
A smoke scare occurred at the Government Medical College Hospital, prompting the evacuation of patients. This marks the second such incident recently. Firefighters managed to control the situation, but the smoke's cause remains unknown. The incident coincided with an inspection by the Electrical Inspectorate.
- Country:
- India
A fresh smoke scare unfolded on Monday at a block of the Government Medical College Hospital, causing concern among staff and patients alike. This marks the second such incident at the facility in recent times.
Officials reported that smoke was observed emanating from the hospital's sixth floor. In response, patients were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.
Firefighters promptly responded to the scene, successfully bringing the situation under control. The cause of the smoke remains undetermined, and the incident coincided with an inspection conducted by the Electrical Inspectorate. Just earlier this month, on May 2, a similar incident had occurred in the hospital's emergency department, necessitating the transfer of patients to nearby private facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- smoke
- scare
- hospital
- evacuation
- firefighters
- inspection
- electrical
- incident
- safety
- patients
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts in Delhi Electrical Warehouse
Fire breaks out at Bhopal-based plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL): Official.
Blaze Erupts at Kirti Nagar Timber Market, Firefighters Spring into Action
Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad Mall: Firefighters Race to Control Inferno
Uttarakhand Preps for Chardham Yatra 2025: Field Inspections Underway