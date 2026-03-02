Torrent Electricals Expands in Maharashtra with Comprehensive FMEG Portfolio

Torrent Electricals has made a significant move in Maharashtra by unveiling a comprehensive range of wires and switchgear products at a brand event in Mumbai. The launch includes FR, HRFR, FRLSH, and HFFR wires, along with essential switchgear components like Miniature Circuit Breakers, Residual Current Circuit Breakers, and distribution boards. The initiative caters to diverse residential, commercial, and industrial needs in the state.

This expansion marks a key milestone in Torrent Electricals' national strategy focused on fast-moving electrical goods. The company, part of the diversified Torrent Group, which serves over 50 million customers across more than 20 Indian states, underpins this growth with a commitment to safety and performance, according to a statement by the company.

Varun Mehta, Director of Torrent Group, emphasized the importance of this launch in strengthening their market presence. The company's future plans include extending its distribution network and investing in safety-driven innovation, all supported by in-house research and development capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)