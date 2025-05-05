Left Menu

New Migraine Drug Shows Promise in Treating Depression

A recent study has found that the migraine drug fremanezumab can significantly reduce the symptoms of both migraines and depression. The trial, involving 540 patients, revealed the drug's effectiveness in improving depressive symptoms, making it a promising treatment for those facing both conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:38 IST
New Migraine Drug Shows Promise in Treating Depression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a migraine medication that also alleviates depression symptoms. The trial highlighted fremanezumab's dual efficacy in treating these interconnected conditions.

Involving 540 participants, the study demonstrated that the drug can significantly reduce the frequency of migraines and the intensity of depressive symptoms compared to a placebo.

Published in the JAMA Neurology journal, this research is pivotal in the field of neurology, as it suggests fremanezumab may offer a comprehensive treatment approach for migraine sufferers who also experience depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025