New Migraine Drug Shows Promise in Treating Depression
A recent study has found that the migraine drug fremanezumab can significantly reduce the symptoms of both migraines and depression. The trial, involving 540 patients, revealed the drug's effectiveness in improving depressive symptoms, making it a promising treatment for those facing both conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:38 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a migraine medication that also alleviates depression symptoms. The trial highlighted fremanezumab's dual efficacy in treating these interconnected conditions.
Involving 540 participants, the study demonstrated that the drug can significantly reduce the frequency of migraines and the intensity of depressive symptoms compared to a placebo.
Published in the JAMA Neurology journal, this research is pivotal in the field of neurology, as it suggests fremanezumab may offer a comprehensive treatment approach for migraine sufferers who also experience depression.
