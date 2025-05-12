Debunking Myths: The YSRCP's Controversial Liquor Policy in Andhra Pradesh

In a defiant rebuttal, YSRCP leader and former health minister V Rajini dismissed accusations that the party's liquor policy contributed to rising liver and kidney diseases in Andhra Pradesh. Rajini labeled these allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the former regime led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to an official report, there was a significant surge in alcohol-related liver diseases during YSRCP's rule from 2019 to 2024. However, Rajini contends that the data is manipulated, stating that their government actively sought to regulate alcohol and promote public health, unlike the TDP-led administration.

Further, Rajini emphasized that their policies resulted in reduced liquor sales and the abolishment of illegal outlets, contrary to claims made by the current NDA coalition. He argued that the ruling government distorts facts, attributing diseases to liquor without considering other influencing lifestyle factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)