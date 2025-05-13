Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Pushes for Holistic Approach in TB Eradication Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized holistic care for TB patients during a review meeting. She urged officials to ensure complete recovery, not just registration, as part of the 'Prime Minister TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Patel highlighted the importance of social acceptance alongside medical support for recovered patients.

Updated: 13-05-2025 20:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized a holistic approach to battling tuberculosis, chairing a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan as part of the 'Prime Minister TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. She argued that the campaign's success depends on complete patient recovery, not just registration numbers.

At the meeting, Governor Patel underscored the necessity of thorough monitoring of TB patients' health outcomes, advocating for comprehensive care rather than mere formal adoption. She directed officials to keep meticulous records on each patient's treatment progress, focusing on their recovery rates and the timely provision of nutritional kits and medical support.

The Governor reiterated that the program aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a TB-free India, mentioning how international delegates have praised the community-oriented methodology. Patel also shared personal insights into the social challenges faced by recovered TB patients, urging for societal acceptance alongside medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

