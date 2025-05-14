Scandal Unearthed: Expired Food and Waste Mismanagement at Railway Catering Unit
A catering unit supplying food to the Indian Railways was discovered storing expired food and improperly disposing waste into a canal. Allegedly operating without a license, the unit faces closure. The municipal councillor stated prior warnings were ignored, and a Railway official confirmed an internal investigation is underway.
Expired food and improper waste disposal at a catering unit supplying the Indian Railways have sparked significant concern. Health department officials discovered days-old food and violations like waste dumping into a canal.
The unit, Brandavan, lacks a necessary corporation license and is subject to closure. Previous fines and warnings from local authorities proved ineffective, as confirmed by a municipal councillor.
Amidst public complaints about foul odors, the unit's operation continued until the inspection. Allegations of misuse of Vande Bharat packaging worsened the scandal. Railways are investigating claims after news reports surfaced.
