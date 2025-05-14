Vaccine Hesitancy and Political Skepticism Amid U.S. Measles Outbreak

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates growing concern over the Trump Administration's capacity to manage the burgeoning measles outbreak in the U.S. Only 31% of respondents believed the administration is handling the situation responsibly.

The poll also highlighted widespread belief in the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, with 86% of respondents affirming its safety for children. However, misinformation has contributed to vaccine hesitancy, impacting national vaccination rates.

Regions like Gaines County, Texas, have exhibited alarmingly low vaccination rates, fostering outbreaks. Health experts express concern over statements from U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which could exacerbate the issue.

