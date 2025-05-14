Left Menu

Vaccine Hesitancy and Political Skepticism Amid U.S. Measles Outbreak

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals skepticism towards the Trump Administration's handling of a significant measles outbreak in the U.S., despite widespread belief in vaccine safety. Misinformation has led to vaccine hesitancy, with lowered vaccination rates exacerbating the issue, particularly noted in regions like Gaines County, Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates growing concern over the Trump Administration's capacity to manage the burgeoning measles outbreak in the U.S. Only 31% of respondents believed the administration is handling the situation responsibly.

The poll also highlighted widespread belief in the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, with 86% of respondents affirming its safety for children. However, misinformation has contributed to vaccine hesitancy, impacting national vaccination rates.

Regions like Gaines County, Texas, have exhibited alarmingly low vaccination rates, fostering outbreaks. Health experts express concern over statements from U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which could exacerbate the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

