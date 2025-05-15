Left Menu

The Vaccine Testing Debate: Kennedys Controversial Proposal

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims vaccines lack placebo testing in human trials, which experts deem inaccurate. Kennedy's proposal for mandatory placebo trials is critiqued as ethically problematic. Current vaccine testing methods ensure safety through randomized controlled trials, often comparing new vaccines to existing ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:05 IST
The Vaccine Testing Debate: Kennedys Controversial Proposal
vaccines

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has stirred controversy with his recent claims about vaccine testing protocols in the United States. Kennedy asserts that almost no vaccines have been rigorously tested against placebos, a statement experts argue is misleading and inaccurate.

In particular, Kennedy's proposal mandates that all new vaccines should undergo placebo-controlled trials, a stance scrutinized by medical professionals. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, vaccines in the U.S. already undergo comprehensive studies, including randomized controlled trials to confirm their safety and effectiveness.

Experts argue that Kennedy's proposal could hinder vaccine development unnecessarily. Dr. Seema Shah from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago described the proposal as 'ethically problematic' and stressed that it would delay critical vaccine testing without providing tangible benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025