Should You Know? The Dilemma of Alzheimer's Risk Disclosure

A recent study sheds light on the emotional and ethical challenges faced by older individuals when offered the chance to learn about their Alzheimer's disease risk. Among 274 participants over age 65, 40% opted out of receiving their risk estimates despite initially expressing interest.

The study's predictions were drawn from demographic data, brain imaging, and blood biomarkers, offering an accuracy rate of 82% to 84% over five years. However, the impact of revealing risk results, especially with no immediate preventive measures available, raises significant concerns about potential distress among those informed.

The research questions whether it is appropriate for researchers to disclose Alzheimer's risk information to asymptomatic individuals, considering the absence of effective interventions and the potential psychological burden of knowing one's predisposition to the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)