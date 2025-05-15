Left Menu

Axis Bank Teams Up with Antara Senior Care to Enhance Elderly Services

Axis Bank partners with Antara Senior Care to enhance senior care services for customers of its Silver Linings Program. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive care solutions, including Care Homes and AGEasy products, to improve the well-being and quality of life for India's growing senior population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:40 IST
Axis Bank has forged an alliance with Antara Senior Care, India's leading senior care provider, to expand its Silver Linings Program for customers aged 60 and above. The collaboration targets enhancing elderly well-being through specialized services like Care Homes, Care at Home, and AGEasy solutions.

The Silver Linings Program aims to bolster the financial and lifestyle needs of senior citizens, empowering them with confidence in financial management and access to personalized health care. Antara Senior Care brings its extensive expertise to this partnership, blending life care and lifestyle solutions to ease the aging process.

This initiative comes amidst a demographic shift in India towards an aging population, with projections indicating a surge in seniors by 2050. The partnership exemplifies a modern blend of finance and healthcare, offering a robust support system for seniors, highlighting a commitment to innovative senior care solutions.

