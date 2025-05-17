Reviving Focus in a Digital World

The digital age has drastically reduced the average person's attention span, with research revealing a drop from 2.5 minutes to just 47 seconds per screen interaction. This diminishing focus can be attributed to constant digital connectivity and alerts.

According to Dr. Michael Ziffra from Northwestern Medicine, feelings of helplessness are common among individuals struggling to concentrate. However, attention spans can be improved through deliberate behavioral changes. Strategies like setting short timers for uninterrupted reading or engaging in mindful activities help retrain the brain.

Cognitive neuroscientist Cindy Lustig emphasizes minimizing screen time and notifications, especially before bed, and recommends the Pomodoro technique for concentrated work periods. Choosing engaging hobbies with clear goals can also enhance long-term attention skills.

