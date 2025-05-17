Left Menu

Reviving Focus in a Digital World

The article highlights the declining attention span in the digital age, citing research indicating a drop from 2.5 minutes to 47 seconds per screen interaction. Experts suggest strategies for improving concentration, like active breaks and single-task focus, to counteract societal distractions and screen addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milwaukee | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:04 IST
Reviving Focus in a Digital World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The digital age has drastically reduced the average person's attention span, with research revealing a drop from 2.5 minutes to just 47 seconds per screen interaction. This diminishing focus can be attributed to constant digital connectivity and alerts.

According to Dr. Michael Ziffra from Northwestern Medicine, feelings of helplessness are common among individuals struggling to concentrate. However, attention spans can be improved through deliberate behavioral changes. Strategies like setting short timers for uninterrupted reading or engaging in mindful activities help retrain the brain.

Cognitive neuroscientist Cindy Lustig emphasizes minimizing screen time and notifications, especially before bed, and recommends the Pomodoro technique for concentrated work periods. Choosing engaging hobbies with clear goals can also enhance long-term attention skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025