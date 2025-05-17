Reviving Focus in a Digital World
The article highlights the declining attention span in the digital age, citing research indicating a drop from 2.5 minutes to 47 seconds per screen interaction. Experts suggest strategies for improving concentration, like active breaks and single-task focus, to counteract societal distractions and screen addiction.
- Country:
- United States
The digital age has drastically reduced the average person's attention span, with research revealing a drop from 2.5 minutes to just 47 seconds per screen interaction. This diminishing focus can be attributed to constant digital connectivity and alerts.
According to Dr. Michael Ziffra from Northwestern Medicine, feelings of helplessness are common among individuals struggling to concentrate. However, attention spans can be improved through deliberate behavioral changes. Strategies like setting short timers for uninterrupted reading or engaging in mindful activities help retrain the brain.
Cognitive neuroscientist Cindy Lustig emphasizes minimizing screen time and notifications, especially before bed, and recommends the Pomodoro technique for concentrated work periods. Choosing engaging hobbies with clear goals can also enhance long-term attention skills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent
Screen time linked to mental health severity in children, but digital therapy shows promise
Babil Khan: Misunderstood Emotions and Mental Health Advocacy
Tragic Loss at IIT Kharagpur: A Call for Mental Health Support
AI-powered ChatGPT shows potential to transform clinical supervision in mental health