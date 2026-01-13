Left Menu

Tragedy at AMU: Student Suicide Raises Mental Health Concerns

A 20-year-old computer science student at Aligarh Muslim University allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself. Distressed by her parents' divorce, she was a cheerful individual, according to peers. The university is addressing rising suicides with counseling initiatives. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:20 IST
Tragedy at AMU: Student Suicide Raises Mental Health Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old computer science student at Aligarh Muslim University allegedly took her own life by hanging herself in her hostel room, as reported by senior university officials on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a video call with her father, who resides in West Asia. He was able to alert a relative in Aligarh, initiating a rescue attempt. Despite being rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, doctors were unable to save her after three hours of effort.

Following the tragedy, university officials and police are investigating potential causes, emphasizing the student's distress over her parents' divorce. In response to increasing suicides, AMU has established a mental health counseling program in hostels. Police have conducted a post-mortem and are continuing to probe the incident while the student's body is returned to her hometown, Azamgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026