Tragedy at AMU: Student Suicide Raises Mental Health Concerns

A 20-year-old computer science student at Aligarh Muslim University allegedly took her own life by hanging herself in her hostel room, as reported by senior university officials on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a video call with her father, who resides in West Asia. He was able to alert a relative in Aligarh, initiating a rescue attempt. Despite being rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, doctors were unable to save her after three hours of effort.

Following the tragedy, university officials and police are investigating potential causes, emphasizing the student's distress over her parents' divorce. In response to increasing suicides, AMU has established a mental health counseling program in hostels. Police have conducted a post-mortem and are continuing to probe the incident while the student's body is returned to her hometown, Azamgarh.

