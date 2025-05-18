Left Menu

Uncovering Androgen Excess: Beyond the Surface

Androgen excess, affecting many women worldwide, remains underdiagnosed despite causing acne, hair loss, and metabolic issues. Often attributed to PCOS, it can result from other serious conditions. New guidelines aim for better diagnosis and holistic care, emphasizing research and awareness to address this commonly misunderstood hormonal imbalance.

In Dublin, significant concern has emerged over androgen excess, a condition affecting millions of women worldwide. This hormonal imbalance, often overshadowed by its visible symptoms like acne and hair loss, remains critically underdiagnosed.

While well-known in connection with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), other severe disorders could be to blame. The recent publication of clinical guidelines in the UK marks a step toward improved diagnosis and treatment. These guidelines aim to raise awareness and guide healthcare professionals in identifying and managing the condition effectively.

Experts call for a shift in focus towards research and holistic care. Increasing understanding and information dissemination about the condition is crucial. Androgen excess may remain largely unseen, but its impact on women's health is significant, necessitating urgent attention and comprehensive medical care.

