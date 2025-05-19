Left Menu

Health Crises Unfold: U.S. FDA Approvals and Global Trade Challenges

The health sector faces intriguing developments — Mexico halts Brazilian poultry imports after a bird flu outbreak, the U.S. FDA conditionally approves Novavax's COVID vaccine, and allows the first Alzheimer's blood test. Meanwhile, Assura is outbid by PHP in a takeover, with ripple effects in the protein shake market.

Health Crises Unfold: U.S. FDA Approvals and Global Trade Challenges
In a move to safeguard its poultry industry, Mexico has halted poultry imports from Brazil following a bird flu detection, reflecting global trade sensitivity to health concerns.

Meanwhile, the FDA approved a new COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax, but with restrictions, prompting discussion on its future impact.

The FDA also broke new ground with the first blood test approval for Alzheimer's, potentially revolutionizing diagnoses and treatment accessibility.

