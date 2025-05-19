Left Menu

Superbug Threat: Hospital Plastics at Risk

A study reveals that the superbug Pseudomonas aeruginosa can digest medical plastics, posing a threat to patient safety globally. The bacterium uses the plastic as a carbon source, potentially leading to resilient biofilms that resist antibiotics. Urgent reassessment of hospital sanitation practices is needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:56 IST
Superbug Threat: Hospital Plastics at Risk
CVS Health Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has unveiled alarming findings that the hospital superbug, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can consume medical-grade plastics, raising concerns for patient safety worldwide, including in India.

Researchers at Brunel University London discovered that this multidrug-resistant bacterium can degrade polycaprolactone (PCL), commonly found in medical devices, and even use it as its main carbon source for growth.

The potential for other pathogens to exhibit similar capabilities calls for immediate reevaluation of hospital sanitation protocols and the development of more resistant medical-grade plastics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025