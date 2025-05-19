Superbug Threat: Hospital Plastics at Risk
A study reveals that the superbug Pseudomonas aeruginosa can digest medical plastics, posing a threat to patient safety globally. The bacterium uses the plastic as a carbon source, potentially leading to resilient biofilms that resist antibiotics. Urgent reassessment of hospital sanitation practices is needed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:56 IST
A recent study has unveiled alarming findings that the hospital superbug, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can consume medical-grade plastics, raising concerns for patient safety worldwide, including in India.
Researchers at Brunel University London discovered that this multidrug-resistant bacterium can degrade polycaprolactone (PCL), commonly found in medical devices, and even use it as its main carbon source for growth.
The potential for other pathogens to exhibit similar capabilities calls for immediate reevaluation of hospital sanitation protocols and the development of more resistant medical-grade plastics.
