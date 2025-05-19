Superbug Threat: Hospital Plastics at Risk

A recent study has unveiled alarming findings that the hospital superbug, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can consume medical-grade plastics, raising concerns for patient safety worldwide, including in India.

Researchers at Brunel University London discovered that this multidrug-resistant bacterium can degrade polycaprolactone (PCL), commonly found in medical devices, and even use it as its main carbon source for growth.

The potential for other pathogens to exhibit similar capabilities calls for immediate reevaluation of hospital sanitation protocols and the development of more resistant medical-grade plastics.

